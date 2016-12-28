FGCU men’s basketball set to face FAU after six-day game break

Going 2-1 before heading into a six-day game break, the FGCU men’s basketball team returns to the hardwood to face FAU on Wednesday, Dec.28. with just two games remaining before the start of Atlantic Sun Conference play.

While Marc-Eddy Norelia will miss his fourth-straight contest due to personal reasons, the Eagles will be squaring off against the Owls for the first time since the 2008-09 season.

Coming into the matchup, the Eagles have knocked down 30 shots from long-range in their past three contests combined.

Leading the Eagles’ offense as he’s done time and time again throughout the campaign, Brandon Goodwin has been averaging 21.3 points per game, with back-to-back 26-point performances against La Salle and LA Tech, in FGCU’s last three contests.

Falling to La Salle despite a late comeback 84-80 on Dec.17 and despite 20-point performances from Rayjon Tucker and Brandon Goodwin, Goodwin capped off his second consecutive 26-point performance knocking down a game-winning floater with less than 10 seconds remaining to give FGCU a 79-78 victory over LA Tech.

Coming into the Eagles’ last matchup fresh off of 18 points, 12 rebounds double-double, Demetris Morant notched a second-straight double-double in FGCU’s game against Florida National, finishing the game with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

FGCU rode four Eagles’ double-figure performances to a 107-50 route over Florida National before heading into the holidays.

Coming into their matchup against the Eagles, the Owls have raised some eyebrows in the college basketball scene despite being below .500.

After defeating Big Ten powerhouse Ohio State in upset fashion with a 79-77 overtime victory in Columbus, Ohio, the Owls have split their last two contests with a 76-56 defeat against Miami and a 76-56 victory over Webber International.

Led by Clemson transfer Adonis Filer who is averaging 11.1 points per game, the Eagles will look to limit Filer, and the Owls’ eight players averaging at least 7.5 points per game, to increase their win-streak to three with non-conference play winding down.