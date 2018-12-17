FGCU pummels UMBC in battle of Cinderellas

By Jordyn Matez

Sports Editor

The FGCU men’s basketball team defeated the University of Maryland – Baltimore County 76-53 on Sunday night, in a highly anticipated ‘Cinderella’ matchup.

Last March, UMBC upset first-seeded Virginia, and became the first 16-seed to win a game in the NCAA Tournament. FGCU first gained national recognition in 2013, where FGCU upset second-seeded Georgetown and San Diego St.

Schadrac Casimir and Decardo Day led the Eagles offensively, both scoring 14 points apiece.

As a team, FGCU shot 51 percent overall, also shooting 52 percent from behind the 3-point arc.

Next, the Eagles will return home to face Keiser University on Wednesday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m.