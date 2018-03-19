FGCU wins on walk-off error over Rutgers

In the final game of a three-game series, the Eagles came from five runs down to a walk-off 9-8 win.

With runners on first and second, Eric Gonzalez reached on an error from the shortstop Kevin Welsh and Cameron Krzeminski would come home from second for the winning run.

“I don’t think in thirty years of doing this that I have given up a seven spot in one inning and come back and won,” said head coach Dave Tollett. “These guys fought today and fought for everything they got and it was good for us to pull out a win on a Sunday.”

On the mound, Evan Lumbert made the start and was opposed by Eric Heatter of Rutgers though neither pitcher would factor into the decision. Lumbert threw five terrific innings before giving up seven runs in the sixth and eight runs on the day. Kenton Herring earned the win, pitching the both the eighth and the ninth for his team-leading fourth inning of the season.

The Scarlett Knights opened the scoring with a run in the second, but the Eagles got the hit they have been waiting for all series from Spencer Levine, who hit a three-run home run with two out in the second.

The score remained 3-1 until the sixth, when Rutgers started the inning with four straight hits and would go onto score seven runs to open up an 8-3 lead.

However, FGCU would get right back in it with a five spot of their own highlighted by a bases clearing double from Jay Hayes.

“I feel pretty locked in,” Hayes said. “I am not trying to do too much, just really seeing the pitch and trying to drive it. I work hard and I am glad to see it pay off.”

Gage Morey led off the ninth with a hit and despite being thrown out at the plate on a safety squeeze later in the inning, the Eagles still managed to score and win their 14th game of the season.

Up next, FGCU will head to FIU on Tuesday for a mid-week game against the Panthers before welcoming in UAB for another weekend series at Swanson Stadium.