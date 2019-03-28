Former Eagle Jake Noll signed to Nationals

By Sean C Porter

Media Editor

Former FGCU infielder Jake Noll has been signed to the Washington Nationals’ 25-man roster on Wednesday, March 27. Noll, who played for FGCU through the 2016 season, was selected by Washington as the 214th pick of the seventh round in 2016.

In his final season with the Eagles, Noll helped rejuvenate a struggling FGCU offense, belting 12 homeruns while hitting .367. Noll’s 87 hits, 20 doubles, 61 RBI and 58 runs scored rank him first or second in the Atlantic Sun Conference in seven different offensive categories.

The 2016 A-Sun Player of the Year finished among the top offensive players on the diamond for the Eagles in the program’s short 14-year existence, ranking in the top-10 in multiple categories with 267 career hits, 44 doubles, 151 runs scored, 131 RBI and 49 stolen bases.

“Jake has been a pleasure to coach,” head coach Dave Tollett told FGCU Athletics following Noll’s draft. “On top of being able to flat out hit, he comes to the ballpark ready to work each and every day. That’s what is going to separate him. We’re excited to see where his career goes from here.”