Women’s Golf Concludes Season with Tenth Place Finish

The FGCU women’s golf team concluded their regular season with a tenth place finish out of 13 teams in the Dale McNamara Invitational at Tulsa Country Club on Tuesday, hosted by the University of Tulsa. The Eagles finished with a final score of 930 (+90) over three rounds. The Eagles were eight spots behind Cincinnati, while the eventual winner of the tournament was Oklahoma State.

“Today was a little better for us,” said FGCU head coach Sarah Trew. “We shot our best score and all four scores were in the 70s. We talked yesterday about how we have not finished outside of the top 10 all year, and we weren’t about to start now.”

“I am happy about the way we rebounded and capped off our final regular season round. We have some things to fine tune before conference, but we have a week and a half to address the issues we need to. We are looking forward to putting in hard work and performing well at the A-SUN tournament.”

Freshman Natalia Nassar led the way once again throughout the whole tournament as the Colombia native finished with a +20 and a final score of 230 (75-80-75) tied for 33rd place. Sophomore Ailsa Clark had her best third round of the tournament, finishing with a +26 and a final score of 236 (80-80-76) to record a 46th place tie.

Junior Kelsy Holbert finished second on the team with a final round score of 77, which was her second best round behind the 75 she produced in the second round on Monday. Holbert tallied a 233 (81-75-77) and a +23 to tie for 37th place. Sophomore Kate Williamson finished with a +25 and a final score of 235 (77-79-79) to tie for 43rd place.

Junior Madeline Marck-Sherk rounded out the lineup as she finished with a +30 and a final score of 240 (77-82-81) tied for 57th place.

The McNamara Invitational was one of the toughest and deepest slate of competition the Eagles have faced all spring as a total of six GolfStat top 100 teams matched the total number of teams the Green and Blue had faced up to this point in the spring season. FGCU has not faced more than two top 100 teams in any tournament this spring.

Next up, the Eagles will prepare for the A-SUN Championship April 22-24 in Braselton, Georgia. The winner of the A-SUN Championship will go to the national tournament at the Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Oklahoma.