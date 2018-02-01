Johnson earns ASUN Player of the Week

For the third time in his career, Zach Johnson was named ASUN Player of the Week after his dominating performances versus UNF and Jacksonville.

Johnson averaged 18.5 points, 4 rebounds,3 assists, and 2.5 steals in the two games helping the Eagles build a two-game lead in the ASUN standings. The Eagles also hold the tiebreaker.

In a rematch against the Ospreys last Thursday, the Eagles were missing two of their starters in Brandon Goodwin and Ricky Doyle due to suspension; Johnson scored 19 points to lead the Eagles to a 96-87 win.

He followed that up with 18 points against second place Jacksonville on Saturday in a 68-62 win over the Dolphins. FGCU closed the game out on an 8-0 to remain unbeaten in conference.

Johnson has scored in double figures 19 times this season including a 27-point performance in his opening game of the season. This is third time that an Eagle has been selected as ASUN player of the week, as Goodwin took that award home twice and it is Johnson’s fifth weekly award in his career. He earned ASUN Newcomer of the year twice in his freshman year.

FGCU will be back in action against Jacksonville on Saturday at 6 p.m. after the women play earlier in the day, as the two teams are the lone school to have both its men and women’s team undefeated in conference.