Advertisement

Select Page

Johnson earns ASUN Player of the Week

By | Feb 1, 2018 | , | 0 |

For the third time in his career, Zach Johnson was named ASUN Player of the Week after his dominating performances versus UNF and Jacksonville.

Johnson averaged 18.5 points, 4 rebounds,3 assists, and 2.5 steals in the two games helping the Eagles build a two-game lead in the ASUN standings. The Eagles also hold the tiebreaker.

In a rematch against the Ospreys last Thursday, the Eagles were missing two of their starters in Brandon Goodwin and Ricky Doyle due to suspension; Johnson scored 19 points to lead the Eagles to a 96-87 win.

He followed that up with 18 points against second place Jacksonville on Saturday in a 68-62 win over the Dolphins. FGCU closed the game out on an 8-0 to remain unbeaten in conference.

Johnson has scored in double figures 19 times this season including a 27-point performance in his opening game of the season. This is third time that an Eagle has been selected as ASUN player of the week, as Goodwin took that award home twice and it is Johnson’s fifth weekly award in his career. He earned ASUN Newcomer of the year twice in his freshman year.

FGCU will be back in action against Jacksonville on Saturday at 6 p.m.  after the women play earlier in the day, as the two teams are the lone school to have both its men and women’s team undefeated in conference.

Rate:

About The Author

Matt Rothman

Related Posts

FGCU climbs into top 25 in USA Coaches Poll

FGCU climbs into top 25 in USA Coaches Poll

February 1, 2018

Moynihan and Novak sweep CCSA Swimming awards

Moynihan and Novak sweep CCSA Swimming awards

February 1, 2018

Preview: Women’s basketball vs. UNF

Preview: Women’s basketball vs. UNF

January 31, 2018

Swim and Dive earns tenth win over FIU

Swim and Dive earns tenth win over FIU

January 28, 2018

Eagles sit alone in first place following win against Jacksonville

Eagles sit alone in first place following win against Jacksonville

January 28, 2018

Men’s basketball earns ninth straight win over Jacksonville

Men’s basketball earns ninth straight win over Jacksonville

January 28, 2018

Preview: Men’s basketball vs. Jacksonville

Preview: Men’s basketball vs. Jacksonville

January 26, 2018

Preview: Women’s basketball vs. Jacksonville

Preview: Women’s basketball vs. Jacksonville

January 26, 2018

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Advertisement

Eagle News Ad
Eagle News Ad
Eagle News Ad

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews
Advertisement