Menâ€™s soccer sweeps ASUN Player of the Week honors

By Jordyn Matez

Sports Editor

The FGCU menâ€™s soccer team dominated in the ASUN Weekly awards this week, with Shak Adams and Raheem Somersall being announced as this weekâ€™s honorees on Monday afternoon.

While Somersall collects his first collegiate Defensive Player of the Week award, this marks Adamsâ€™ second career ASUN Player of the Week award, the first being in 2016, his freshman year.

Adams is receiving this honor due to his hat-trick performance in last Saturdayâ€™s game against USF. This marks FGCU menâ€™s soccerâ€™s fifth hat-trick in program history, and the first hat-trick in over two years.

“Shak has been making great progress as a dynamic player for us,” menâ€™s soccer head coach Jesse Cormier said. Â “He has the ability to go both directions and deliver the final pass and finish his chances. He’s becoming a complete player.”

Both players have started during all five of FGCUâ€™s soccer games this season.

Somersall also had a memorable performance on Saturday, breaking up 21 plays throughout the night to keep USF from taking a lead.

“Raheem has an out-of-this-world work rate,” said Cormier. Â “He covers so much ground and has the courage to make plays and also build our attack. He is also developing profound respect as a team leader who has the character to keep the standard high in training and during momentum shifts in games.”