Menâ€™s soccer sweeps ASUN Player of the Week honors

By Jordyn Matez

Sports Editor

The FGCU men’s soccer team dominated in the ASUN Weekly awards this week, with Shak Adams and Raheem Somersall being announced as this week’s honorees on Monday afternoon.

While Somersall collects his first collegiate Defensive Player of the Week award, this marks Adams’ second career ASUN Player of the Week award, the first being in 2016, his freshman year.

Adams is receiving this honor due to his hat-trick performance in last Saturday’s game against USF. This marks FGCU men’s soccer’s fifth hat-trick in program history, and the first hat-trick in over two years.

“Shak has been making great progress as a dynamic player for us,” men’s soccer head coach Jesse Cormier said. “He has the ability to go both directions and deliver the final pass and finish his chances. He’s becoming a complete player.”

Both players have started during all five of FGCU’s soccer games this season.

Somersall also had a memorable performance on Saturday, breaking up 21 plays throughout the night to keep USF from taking a lead.

“Raheem has an out-of-this-world work rate,” said Cormier. “He covers so much ground and has the courage to make plays and also build our attack. He is also developing profound respect as a team leader who has the character to keep the standard high in training and during momentum shifts in games.”