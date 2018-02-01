Moynihan and Novak sweep CCSA Swimming awards

After helping the Eagles defeat defending C-USA champions FIU 154-156, both Rebecca Moynihan and Melisa Novak were picked as the CCSA Swimmer and Diver of the Week respectively.

Moynihan swam in four events and picked up first place finishes in three of them:50 and 100meter freestyle as well as anchoring the 200-meter free relay to a first-place finish. She helped the Eagles finish 33rd in the 200-yard medley relay. Alone, she picked up 18 points for her team in the individual races and 13 in the two relays she appeared in.

Her time of 23.25 in the 50-meter free was her second fastest time ever and she broke the FGCU school record for a dual-meet in the 100-meter free with a personal best time of 60.65.

On the boards, Novak did not appear in the 1-meter diving due to injury but still tallied 305.60 in the 3-meter. Her score is the second best ever in school history.

These are the seventh and eighth weekly awards won by the Eagles. Moynihan and Novak have also become the second and third players to win more than one award. FGCU will travel to Georgia for the CCSA championships starting on Feb. 14. With a win, this would be the Eagles ninth title in the last 10 years.