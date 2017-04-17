Advertisement

Preview: Baseball vs. FIU series

The Eagles will open the midweek series against the FIU Panthers on Tuesday, April 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Swanson Stadium.

The second game of the series will follow the next day, Wednesday, April 19 at 6:30 p.m. at Miami.

This will be the first meeting between the two programs this year, both of which look forward to a great series.

This series will also be the first to happen since the 2013 season when the Eagles visited the Panthers in Miami and won a two-game series with a combined run total of 18-10.

Next, FGCU will look forward to a three-game conference play series against the UNF Ospreys.

