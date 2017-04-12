Advertisement

Select Page

Preview: Baseball vs. USC Upstate series

By | Apr 12, 2017 | , | 0 |

The FGCU baseball team will take on the USC Upstate Spartans at home in a three-game series from Thursday, April 13 to Saturday, April 15 at Swanson Stadium.

The games on Thursday and Friday will take place at 6:30 p.m. and the Saturday game will be at 2 p.m.

Last season in the three-game series against the Spartans, the Eagles suffered tough defeats, losing the series 3-0 in three very high-scoring games totaling 77 runs.

Next up, the Eagles will look forward to a two-game series with the FIU Panthers beginning Tuesday, April 18.

Rate:

About The Author

Saul Garcia

Related Posts

Preview: Softball vs. FAU series

Preview: Softball vs. FAU series

April 12, 2017

Preview: Beach volleyball vs. Stetson

Preview: Beach volleyball vs. Stetson

April 12, 2017

Brandon Goodwin to give NBA Draft Evaluation process a shot

Brandon Goodwin to give NBA Draft Evaluation process a shot

April 12, 2017

Preview: Baseball at Miami

Preview: Baseball at Miami

April 12, 2017

Womenâ€™s soccer adds Florida State transfer to roster

Womenâ€™s soccer adds Florida State transfer to roster

April 11, 2017

FGCU softball swept by USC Upstate

FGCU softball swept by USC Upstate

April 11, 2017

FGCU beach volleyball splits first and second day in weekend doubleheader

FGCU beach volleyball splits first and second day in weekend doubleheader

April 10, 2017

No. 9 FGCU baseball manages two hits in series finale loss to Stetson

No. 9 FGCU baseball manages two hits in series finale loss to Stetson

April 10, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews