Preview: Baseball vs. USC Upstate series

The FGCU baseball team will take on the USC Upstate Spartans at home in a three-game series from Thursday, April 13 to Saturday, April 15 at Swanson Stadium.

The games on Thursday and Friday will take place at 6:30 p.m. and the Saturday game will be at 2 p.m.

Last season in the three-game series against the Spartans, the Eagles suffered tough defeats, losing the series 3-0 in three very high-scoring games totaling 77 runs.

Next up, the Eagles will look forward to a two-game series with the FIU Panthers beginning Tuesday, April 18.