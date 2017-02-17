Preview: FGCU men’s basketball at USC Upstate

The FGCU men’s basketball team will travel to USC Upstate to take on the Spartans Saturday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m.

In the Eagles’ previous game against Kennesaw State, FGCU took the game 75-63. Brandon Goodwin and Demetrius Morant led FGCU in total points with 24 and 17, respectively.

In the Spartans’ last outing, they took on UNF, finishing with an 84-71 win over the Ospreys. The team was led by Mike Cunningham with 28 points and Michael Buchanan with 22.

The last time FGCU and USC Upstate met was earlier this season at Alico Arena, where the Eagles suffered a tough 60-62 loss.