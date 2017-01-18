Advertisement

Preview: FGCU men’s basketball vs. USC Upstate

By | Jan 18, 2017 | , | 0 |

The FGCU men’s basketball team returns home to Alico Arena for the first time in ASUN conference play when the Eagles take on USC Upstate on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m.

The Spartans, led by center Michael Buchanan, were predicted to finish last in the ASUN. However, they finished non-conference play with a 10-8 record and have started ASUN play 2-1 with wins over both Jacksonville and NJIT.

The Eagles come into this game winners of their first three conference games including an 84-80 win against Lipscomb last Saturday, Jan. 14.

The last time these two teams met was in South Carolina where the Eagles came away with a seven-point victory 71-64. Prior to that game, the Eagles were victorious 85-56 at Alico Arena last January vs the Spartans.

The Eagles look to build off the home crowd in hopes of keeping their winning streak alive and remaining undefeated in ASUN play.

