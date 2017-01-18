Preview: FGCU men’s basketball vs. USC Upstate

The FGCU men’s basketball team returns home to Alico Arena for the first time in ASUN conference play when the Eagles take on USC Upstate on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m.

The Spartans, led by center Michael Buchanan, were predicted to finish last in the ASUN. However, they finished non-conference play with a 10-8 record and have started ASUN play 2-1 with wins over both Jacksonville and NJIT.

The Eagles come into this game winners of their first three conference games including an 84-80 win against Lipscomb last Saturday, Jan. 14.

The last time these two teams met was in South Carolina where the Eagles came away with a seven-point victory 71-64. Prior to that game, the Eagles were victorious 85-56 at Alico Arena last January vs the Spartans.

The Eagles look to build off the home crowd in hopes of keeping their winning streak alive and remaining undefeated in ASUN play.