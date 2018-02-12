Preview: Men’s basketball vs. Kennesaw State

The FGCU men’s basketball team is set to host its second to last home game of the season against Kennesaw State. The game is set for Thursday, Feb. 15 with a tipoff time of 7 p.m.

The Eagles will be coming off an 88-71 win over USC Upstate just five days earlier.

The two teams met earlier this season when FGCU traveled to Georgia to take on the Owls. The Eagles came out on top with a 66-49 win.

Kennesaw State comes into this game with a conference record of 5-6 with their biggest win over Jacksonville, 78-54.

Next, FGCU will host its last home game against Lipscomb Saturday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.