Preview: Men’s tennis at FSU

By | Jan 18, 2018 | , | 0 |

FGCU dropped their opening match of 2018 to UNC Wilmington 4-3 and will look to get back on track.

The FGCU men’s tennis will The Seminoles head on the road for a matchup in Tallahassee as the Eagles take on Florida State Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. went 18-12 last season and are led by Aziz Douglas as he was a member of the All ACC-Team and had already won three matches this season.
Next, the Eagles will play a day later versus ETSU on Jan. 21 with the match beginning at 10 a.m.

