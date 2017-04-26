Advertisement

Preview: Softball at USF for double header

The FGCU softball team heads to USF for a double header on Thursday, April 27, starting at 5 p.m. with the second game immediately following.

The Eagles come in with a record of 22-24 and sit in fifth place in the ASUN.

The Bulls are 29-21 and are coming off a three-game sweep over Memphis this past weekend.

FGCU has lost six-straight games against USF, including a 6-0 loss in their last meeting.

Riley Randolph and Taylor Wade will likely be on the mound for the Eagles.

On the offensive side, Kelsey Huff continues to lead FGCU as she is sitting at .400 on the year.

