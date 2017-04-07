Preview: Softball vs. USC Upstate series

The FGCU softball team will travel back home to host USC Upstate in a three-game series beginning Saturday, April 8 at 4 p.m.

Play will wrap up on Sunday, April 9 at 2 p.m. at the FGCU Softball Complex.

FGCU has beaten the Spartans 10 times in the 25 games its played. FGCU has fallen to the Spartans twice in the ASUN Softball Championships.

FGCU has four different hitters batting over .300 on the season including Chelsea Huff, who is nearing .400 on the season.

Next, the Eagles will host FAU in a two-game series beginning Wednesday, April 12 at 5 p.m.