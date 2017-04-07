Advertisement

Select Page

Preview: Softball vs. USC Upstate series

By | Apr 7, 2017 | , | 0 |

The FGCU softball team will travel back home to host USC Upstate in a three-game series beginning Saturday, April 8 at 4 p.m.

Play will wrap up on Sunday, April 9 at 2 p.m. at the FGCU Softball Complex.

FGCU has beaten the Spartans 10 times in the 25 games its played. FGCU has fallen to the Spartans twice in the ASUN Softball Championships.

FGCU has four different hitters batting over .300 on the season including Chelsea Huff, who is nearing .400 on the season.

Next, the Eagles will host FAU in a two-game series beginning Wednesday, April 12 at 5 p.m.

Rate:

About The Author

Matt Rothman

Related Posts

Preview: Baseball at Stetson series

Preview: Baseball at Stetson series

April 6, 2017

Preview: Beach volleyball vs. Coastal Carolina and Mercer

Preview: Beach volleyball vs. Coastal Carolina and Mercer

April 6, 2017

No. 9 FGCU baseballâ€™s losing streak continues as it suffers mid-week sweep to No. 19 FSU

No. 9 FGCU baseballâ€™s losing streak continues as it suffers mid-week sweep to No. 19 FSU

April 6, 2017

Preview: Menâ€™s tennis vs. Kennesaw State

Preview: Menâ€™s tennis vs. Kennesaw State

April 5, 2017

Preview: Womenâ€™s tennis vs. Kennesaw State

Preview: Womenâ€™s tennis vs. Kennesaw State

April 5, 2017

FGCU Softball loses first series in ASUN play

FGCU Softball loses first series in ASUN play

April 4, 2017

Preview: Baseball at FSU game series

Preview: Baseball at FSU game series

April 4, 2017

Tempers flare as No. 9 FGCU baseball loses series to Jacksonville

Tempers flare as No. 9 FGCU baseball loses series to Jacksonville

April 3, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews