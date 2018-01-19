Preview: Women’s basketball at Kennesaw State

The FGCU women’s basketball team will head on the road to take on Kennesaw State Saturday, Jan. 20 with tipoff at 2 p.m. The Eagles are coming into this game having dominated

their ASUN opponents thus far. With over an 40-point victory, FGCU is leading the way in the conference. Kennesaw comes into this game with an overall record of 4-9 and a conference record of 0-2. The Owls lost its opening two ASUN matchups against Lipscomb and UNF by close margins.