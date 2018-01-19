Preview: Women’s basketball at Kennesaw State
The FGCU women’s basketball team will head on the road to take on Kennesaw State Saturday, Jan. 20 with tipoff at 2 p.m.
The Eagles are coming into this game having dominated
their ASUN opponents thus far. With over an 40-point victory, FGCU is leading the way in the conference.
Kennesaw comes into this game with an overall record of 4-9 and a conference record of 0-2. The Owls lost its opening two ASUN matchups against Lipscomb and UNF by close margins.
The Owls are led offensively by Kamiyah Street, who averages 16.5 points per game, 4.5 rebounds per game and 2.8 steals per game.
Next, the Eagles will stay on the road to take on Lipscomb Monday, Jan. 22. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.