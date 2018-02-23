Preview: Women’s basketball at Stetson

The FGCU women’s basketball team will compete in its last regular season game before the ASUN Tournament. The Eagles will head to Deland to take on Stetson Saturday, Feb. 24 with a tipoff time of 1 p.m.

FGCU will be coming off its two final home games against Lipscomb and Kennesaw State where they were victorious against both teams.

The Eagles kicked off its conference play earlier this season against Stetson with FGCU coming out on top with a 40-point victory, 40-80.

Stetson comes into this matchup with a conference record of 6-5 before facing off against Lipscomb and Kennesaw.

Next, FGCU will compete in the ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship beginning Friday, Mar. 2 and will conclude on Sunday, Mar. 11.