Preview: Women’s basketball at Stetson

Feb 23, 2018

The FGCU women’s basketball team will compete in its last regular season game before the ASUN Tournament. The Eagles will head to Deland to take on Stetson Saturday, Feb. 24 with a tipoff time of 1 p.m.

FGCU will be coming off its two final home games against Lipscomb and Kennesaw State where they were victorious against both teams.

The Eagles kicked off its conference play earlier this season against Stetson with FGCU coming out on top with a 40-point victory, 40-80.

Stetson comes into this matchup with a conference record of 6-5 before facing off against Lipscomb and Kennesaw.

Next, FGCU will compete in the ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship beginning Friday, Mar. 2 and will conclude on Sunday, Mar. 11.

Emily Kois

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

