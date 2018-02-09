Preview: Women’s basketball at USC Upstate

The FGCU women’s basketball team will go back on the road to South Carolina to take on USC Upstate Saturday, Feb. 10. Tipoff for this game is set for 1:30 p.m.

The Eagles will be coming off a home game against UNF and will look to remain perfect in conference play as they sit at the No. 1 spot.

FGCU hosted USC Upstate earlier this season coming away with a dominant 93-60 victory over the Spartans.

USC Upstate comes into this game with an overall record of 8-15 and a conference record of 3-5.

Next, the Eagles will stay on the road to take on NJIT Monday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m.