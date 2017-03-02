Advertisement

Preview: Womenâ€™s basketball vs. UNF ASUN Quarterfinals

By | Mar 2, 2017 | , | 0 |

After suffering a tough 64-67 loss against Stetson to close-out their regular season schedule, the No. 2 FGCU womenâ€™s basketball team will take on No. 4 UNF in the quarterfinals Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m. at Alico Arena.

UNF is coming off a 59-69 loss against Jacksonville to end their regular season play.

The last time FGCU and UNF met was Feb. 8 at Alico Arena where the Eagles beat the Ospreys 69- 46.

The Eagles went 2-0 against the No. 4 UNF this season.

Emily Kois

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

