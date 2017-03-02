Preview: Womenâ€™s basketball vs. UNF ASUN Quarterfinals

After suffering a tough 64-67 loss against Stetson to close-out their regular season schedule, the No. 2 FGCU womenâ€™s basketball team will take on No. 4 UNF in the quarterfinals Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m. at Alico Arena.

UNF is coming off a 59-69 loss against Jacksonville to end their regular season play.