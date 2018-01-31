Advertisement

Preview: Women’s basketball vs. UNF

Jan 31, 2018

The FGCU women’s basketball team will compete against UNF for the second time within five days. The game is set for Tuesday, Feb. 6 with tipoff at 7 p.m. at Alico Arena.

FGCU remains perfect in ASUN conference play with a record of 6-0 while UNF comes into this game with a record of 9-12 and a conference record of 2-4.

The Ospreys are led by Keonna Farmer who has 340 points on the season thus far, averaging 16 points per game.

Next, the Eagles will head to South Carolina to take on USC Upstate Saturday, Feb. 10 with tipoff at 1:30 p.m.

Emily Kois

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

