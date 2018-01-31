Preview: Women’s basketball vs. UNF

The FGCU women’s basketball team will compete against UNF for the second time within five days. The game is set for Tuesday, Feb. 6 with tipoff at 7 p.m. at Alico Arena.

FGCU remains perfect in ASUN conference play with a record of 6-0 while UNF comes into this game with a record of 9-12 and a conference record of 2-4.

The Ospreys are led by Keonna Farmer who has 340 points on the season thus far, averaging 16 points per game.

Next, the Eagles will head to South Carolina to take on USC Upstate Saturday, Feb. 10 with tipoff at 1:30 p.m.