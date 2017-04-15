Preview: Women’s golf at ASUN Women’s Golf Championship

Following a fifth place finish at the John Kirk Panther Intercollegiate, the FGCU womenâ€™s golf team heads to Braselton, Georgia to compete in the ASUN Womenâ€™s Golf Championship from Sunday, April 19 to Tuesday, April 18.

Led by Kelsey Holbert, who finished eighth in the Eaglesâ€™ fourth top-five finish of the spring season, the Eagles come into the Championship fresh off of a two-week break from competition.

Last year at the ASUN Womenâ€™s Golf Championship in Kissimmee, the Eagles put together a program-best second place finish.

Propelling FGCU to a second place finish a year ago, Megan Blonien and Madeline Marck-Sherk will look to replicate their top 10 finishes at last yearâ€™s ASUN Championship and lead the Eagles to a strong performance at this yearâ€™s ASUN Championship.