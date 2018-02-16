6-0 FGCU Softball tops RV USF

The FGCU softball team (6-0) continues their dominance as they swept visiting RV USF (4-3) 1-0 and 4-1. This is the first time in program history that the Eagles went 6-0 in a season. With the win, the Eagles are now 4-8 against USF, who were receiving votes in the USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll.

“Those were two really good softball games. It came down to us making sure we stay within our plan and stay focused the whole time. Our pitching staff threw great. We came up with a couple of really big hits when we needed them, so great couple of wins for us. That is an excellently coached and athletic ball club.” said head coach Dave Deiros. “It was extremely impressive for us, but we still got more work to do.”

Game One:

Deiros sent junior lefty Riley Randolph to the mound to pitch in game one. The former A-SUN Freshman and Pitcher of the Year earned the win after throwing a complete game shutout while giving up three hits and striking out three batters.

“Riley is Riley. She is going to keep us in the game every single time she is out there. She is going to throw big when she’s out there,” said Randolph. “Pressure doesn’t bother her, and all we have to do is make sure we give her support to make that hold up.”

The Eagles lone run in the game came from junior Brooke Clemens at the bottom of the first. Clemens would hit an RBI double that sent senior Kesley Huff to score.

The Eagles were held to two hits in the game. Aside from Clemens’ double, the other hit came off the bat of senior Natalie Lopez.

Game Two:

Deiros sent sophomore Morgan White to the mound to play game. White held the Bulls scoreless until the top of the third inning. After a fielding error and a wild pitch thrown, White would give up the first run on an RBI double, but the Eagles would strike back at the bottom half as senior Lulu Newmark would start with a lead-off home run to left to tie the game at 1-1.

The scored remained the same until the bottom of the sixth. Freshman Ahnie Jumper would pinch run for senior Brittany McGuire after she was hit by a pitch bringing up senior Ashley Swiderski to take a shot to give the Eagles the lead, and the Naples native did so as she smacked a two-run shot that extend the Eagles’ lead to 3-1. Swiderski would go 1-3 with two RBIs.

“Everyone just tells me to hit line drives and that is really it,” said Swiderski. “We were working really well together. It feels like nothing can stop us as long as we are together and follow what our coach says.”

The Eagles would add another insurance run as freshman Riley McCarthy began by reaching first on a fielding error. After McCarthy advanced to second on a wild pitch thrown, Huff would bring in McCarthy on a fielding error to make it 4-1 in favor of the Eagles, which would end up to be the final score of the game.

White would have a no decision after throwing four innings and giving up the lone run on three hits while walking one batter.

Freshman Marissa Mesiemore would earn her third win of the year after throwing two scoreless innings and giving up one hit and walking one batter while freshman Taylor Bauman secured her fifth save of the season as she threw one scoreless inning and giving up two hits and striking out one batter. Junior Racquel Fournet had the only multi-hit game for the Eagles as she went 2-3 with a walk.

The Eagles return to action on Tuesday, February 20 as they face Oakland, beginning at 5 P.M.