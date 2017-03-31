Advertisement

Preview: Softball at UNF series

The FGCU softball team will compete in a three- game series against UNF beginning Saturday, April 1 at 1 p.m. in Jacksonville.

The second game will follow immediately after the first game on Saturday at 3 p.m. then play will wrap up on Sunday, April 2 at 1 p.m.

The Ospreys come into this series with an overall record of 19-13.

The last time these two conference teams met was last season with the Eagles hosting the three- game series at the FGCU Softball Complex.

FGCU took all three games against the Ospreys, 6-0, 5-4 and 3-2.

Next, the Eagles will host USC Upstate in a three-game series starting Saturday, April 8 at 4 p.m. at the FGCU Softball Complex.

FGCU menâ€™s soccer adds two new assistants to the coaching staff

Preview: Womenâ€™s tennis at NJIT

Preview: Baseball vs. Jacksonville series

Preview: Beach volleyball at Jacksonville

Preview: Beach volleyball at North Florida

No. 9 FGCU baseball rides strong performance from Mario Leon to beat Miami

Preview: Menâ€™s tennis at USC Upstate

Preview: Womenâ€™s tennis at USC Upstate

