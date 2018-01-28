Swim and Dive earns tenth win over FIU

The FGCU swimming and diving team wrapped up its regular season meets with a close win at home over FIU (7-4) as the Eagles (7-2) won 154-147. With the win, the Eagles are now 10-1 against the Panthers.

“This meet came down to depth,” said head coach Dave Rollins. “Both teams won eight events and ultimately you learn more about the team from the seconds, thirds, fourths, and fifths. Team wins come from depth and the ladies really stepped up today. It was an incredible atmosphere and to send the seniors out with a win like this was perfect. Big thanks to everyone who came out today and made it even more special. Now we refocus and turn our attention to the CCSAs and trying to earn another victory for FGCU.”

Prior to the meet, the Eagles honored and recognized five seniors on the team:Madi Clarke, Sommer Harris, Chrsiti Herfurth, Hannah Soutar and Yee Ching Wong, along with their families and coaches.

Freshman Rebecca Moynihan finished first in two of her events as she finished the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.25 and the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 50.64.

Other first place finishes in the swimming portion came from Wong, Harris, junior Doris Eichorn and junior Hannah Burdge.

Wong finished the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 55.63. Harris finished with a time of 1:04.74 in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Eichorn finished the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 56.03. Burdge won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:51.68.

Eichorn, Burdge and Moynihan finished first in the 200-yard freestyle relay along with junior Gracie Redding.

On the diving portion, the duo of freshman Melissa Novak and Megan Wakefield did their part in the one- and three-meter dives. Novak finished first in the three-meter dive with a score of 305.60, while Wakefield finished third with a score of 281.50.

In the one-meter dive, Wakefield finished third with a score of 264.30 while Novak did not compete in the event.

With the regular season now completed, the Eagles prepare for the four-day CCSA Championship in Athens, Georgia beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 14. FGCU will be in search of its ninth title in ten seasons.