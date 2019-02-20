Advertisement

Washington receives third Newcomer of the Week honor

By Jordyn Matez

It was announced Monday morning that Destiny Washington of the FGCU women’s basketball team has received the ASUN conference Newcomer of the Week award for the week of Feb. 11.

This is Washington’s third time receiving the honor over a span of six weeks, with her previous two recognitions coming in the consecutive weeks of Jan. 7 and Jan. 14.

Last week Washington averaged 15 points, 8.5 rebounds, two assists, 1.5 steals and one block per game in FGCU’s wins over North Alabama and Liberty, shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 36 percent from the three-point line.

Additionally, Washington has hit 15 consecutive free-throws in games since a home game against Liberty on Jan. 5.

Overall, the guard/forward is averaging 8.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals and one assist per game so far this season.

Previous to her debut season with the Eagles, Washington played for Ball State University (2015-18) and Loyola-Chicago (2014-15).

The redshirt senior has racked up 778 points, 494 rebounds, 95 blocks, 89 steals and 82 assists over three seasons. She holds a career-scoring average of 9.2 points following back-to-back seasons of 10 plus points per game.

Washington has also shot 49.2 percent from the field in her career.

“Des has been tremendous during conference play,” FGCU head coach Karl Smesko said. “She just keeps getting better.”

Next, Washington and the FGCU women’s basketball team will travel to Deland, Florida to face Stetson University as they begin to wind down the 2018-19 basketball season on Saturday, Feb. 16 at 1 p.m.

