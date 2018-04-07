Williamson Finishes in Top 10, Women’s Golf Claims First Place in Citrus Classic

The FGCU women’s golf team wrapped up a shortened round game as they claimed first place out of 14 teams in the Morehead State Citrus Classic in Sorrento, Florida.

“I am ecstatic about our play this week,” FGCU head coach Sarah Trew said after the tournament’s final round was called due to bad weather. “This tournament, we really stuck to our process goals and functioned well as a cohesive unit. We played very consistently throughout the tournament. All of our rounds were very strong across the board.”

“We had a lot of distractions that could have derailed us. Yesterday, we came off the course a couple times. As the conditions got tougher, so did we. I don’t think we did anything flashy but just hung tough and came away with the W. I am very proud of Kate for her top three finish. She was so solid for us. We are excited about getting back out there again this weekend in Georgia.”

All six Eagles finished in the top 25 of the tournament as a team and individually. It was sophomore Kate Williamson’s performance that helped the Eagles remain in first place. Williamson, who entered day two tied for fifth place, was able to finish tied for second place with four others. The Deerfield Beach native would finished +4 with an overall score of 148 (74-74). With a 74 in each of her two rounds, Williamson was five strokes shy of Michaela Fabiankova of Keiser University in first place. It was her best finish and the third sub-75 score for her this year.

Junior Kelsy Holbert and freshman Natalia Nassar would finish tied for sixth and ninth respectively. Holbert, who began tied for 11th, would finish with a +5 and an overall score of 149 (76-73) while Nassar, who began tied for first place, finished with a +6 and a score of 150 (76-73).

Junior Madeline Marck-Sherk began tied for 20th, but was able to finish tied for 12th with a +9 and an overall score of 153 (78-75).

Senior Madison Easterbrook began tied for 11th before finishing tied for 19th with a +10 and an overall score of 154 (76-78).

Sophomore Alisa Clark represented the Eagles as an individual as she finished tied for 12th with a +9 and an overall score of 153 (80-73).

This was the Eagles’ first outright tournament championship since the SIU Spring Lake Invitational in 2008. The most recent share of a first place finish came on Sept. 16, 2013 when the Eagles tied for first in the FGCU Eagles Invitational with Barry University.

The Eagles have now finished fifth or better in five out of seven tournaments since the start of the fall season, including four straight.

FGCU will return to action on Mar. 25-27 in the John Kirk Panther Invitational. The three-day event will be hosted by Georgia State University in Stockbridge, Georgia.