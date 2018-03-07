Women’s Basketball Prepares for Lipscomb

After a 21-point win in the ASUN Quarterfinals, (1) FGCU will take on the ASUN Player of the Year Loren Cagle and (4) Lipscomb for a spot in the championship game. This game will be played on Wednesday, Mar. 7 at Alico Arena.

“I think Lipscomb is really dangerous,” said head coach Karl Smesko. “They’re a very good three-point shooting team and have the Conference Player of the Year at point guard. They’re definitely someone who is difficult to guard so we’ll have our hands full.”

These two teams met twice this season with the Eagles winning both games by an average of 20 points, including a 26-point win in Fort Myers just a few weeks back.

“They’re pretty good,” said redshirt enjoy China Dow, who recently broke 1,000 points in her career. “I think communication is going to be really big in this game. They set a lot of ball screens, shoot a lot of threes so it is something we are going to have to stop.”

The Bisons played one of their most dominant games of the season in the last round with a 95-53 win over (5) USC Upstate. Cagle had a game-high 20 points and fished out 10 assists.

FGCU won 83-62, as Taylor Gradinjan scored 20 for the Eagles. ASUN First Team Member and Preseason Player of the Year Rosemarie Julien had 16. Nasrin Ulel and Erica Nelson both were in double figures. Tytionia Adderly was one point shy of a double-double as she pulled down 13 boards.

The winner of this game will face off against the winner of (2) Jacksonville and (6) UNF in the other semifinals. The Dolphins beat the Ospreys twice in the regular season, but UNF did beat FGCU on their home court for their only conference loss.

The finals are set for Sunday, Mar. 11 at 3 P.M., with the winner getting an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.