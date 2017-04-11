Advertisement

Select Page

Womenâ€™s soccer adds Florida State transfer to roster

By | Apr 11, 2017 | , | 0 |

The FGCU women’s soccer team will gain another strong player to the 2017 roster as head coach Jim Blankenship announced that the team will be adding former Mariner High School standout, and Florida State transfer, Holly Fritz.

The midfielder will have two years of eligibility as an Eagle and will become the eighth newcomer for the 2017 season.

“Holly is a fantastic addition to our program,” Blankenship said. “She’s a tremendously versatile player that will contribute right away. We see her taking over the center midfielder role, but it is nice to know that she can play out wide, up top or in the back as well. She brings some special qualities and experience, so we’re really excited that she will continue her soccer career here at FGCU.”

In Fritzâ€™s first year at FSU, the starting freshman midfielder combined with eight fellow freshmen for a combined 89 points on 29 goals and 31 assists.

This past season, Fritz helped FSU in their second consecutive ACC Tournament, guiding the Seminoles to a second-round appearance, yet fell to Utah 2-1.

Fritz also helped Florida State reach the College Cup, win two ACC Tournament championships and posted a combined 32-7-8 record, earning a #1 national ranking both seasons.

While in southwest Florida, Fritz set the county and school records for most goals scored in a season (66) and in a career (185).

Beyond the field, Fritz will enroll in the nationally recognized pre-medicine program at FGCU.

Rate:

About The Author

Emily Kois

Emily Kois is a sophomore majoring in journalism. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida but weirdly decided to move around the country. Emily has since found her way back home, making her and her skin very happy. A wiener dog enthusiast, Emily dreams that one day her bun hairdo will go down in history. She hopes to go into sports journalism, broadcasting or marketing after graduation and will further her sports writing until she makes it to the big league.

Related Posts

FGCU softball swept by USC Upstate

FGCU softball swept by USC Upstate

April 11, 2017

FGCU beach volleyball splits first and second day in weekend doubleheader

FGCU beach volleyball splits first and second day in weekend doubleheader

April 10, 2017

No. 9 FGCU baseball manages two hits in series finale loss to Stetson

No. 9 FGCU baseball manages two hits in series finale loss to Stetson

April 10, 2017

No. 9 FGCU baseball snaps five-game losing streak with victory over Stetson

No. 9 FGCU baseball snaps five-game losing streak with victory over Stetson

April 9, 2017

No. 9 FGCU drops fifth straight in walk-off loss to Stetson

No. 9 FGCU drops fifth straight in walk-off loss to Stetson

April 8, 2017

Womenâ€™s basketball player, Mikala McGhee attends â€˜So You Want To Be A Coachâ€™ program to fulfill dreams

Womenâ€™s basketball player, Mikala McGhee attends â€˜So You Want To Be A Coachâ€™ program to fulfill dreams

April 8, 2017

Preview: Menâ€™s tennis vs. Lipscomb

Preview: Menâ€™s tennis vs. Lipscomb

April 7, 2017

Preview: Womenâ€™s tennis vs. Lipscomb

Preview: Womenâ€™s tennis vs. Lipscomb

April 7, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews