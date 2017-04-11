Womenâ€™s soccer adds Florida State transfer to roster

The FGCU women’s soccer team will gain another strong player to the 2017 roster as head coach Jim Blankenship announced that the team will be adding former Mariner High School standout, and Florida State transfer, Holly Fritz.

The midfielder will have two years of eligibility as an Eagle and will become the eighth newcomer for the 2017 season.

“Holly is a fantastic addition to our program,” Blankenship said. “She’s a tremendously versatile player that will contribute right away. We see her taking over the center midfielder role, but it is nice to know that she can play out wide, up top or in the back as well. She brings some special qualities and experience, so we’re really excited that she will continue her soccer career here at FGCU.”

In Fritzâ€™s first year at FSU, the starting freshman midfielder combined with eight fellow freshmen for a combined 89 points on 29 goals and 31 assists.

This past season, Fritz helped FSU in their second consecutive ACC Tournament, guiding the Seminoles to a second-round appearance, yet fell to Utah 2-1.

Fritz also helped Florida State reach the College Cup, win two ACC Tournament championships and posted a combined 32-7-8 record, earning a #1 national ranking both seasons.

While in southwest Florida, Fritz set the county and school records for most goals scored in a season (66) and in a career (185).

Beyond the field, Fritz will enroll in the nationally recognized pre-medicine program at FGCU.