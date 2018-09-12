Select Page

Adultish: Back With Bars

By | Sep 12, 2018 | | 0 |

Are y’all hype for a new season of Adultish? If not then you will be after you hear our hosts spit some fire bars!

Instagram & Twitter: @er_adultish

Editing & Music by Isaac Massillon

Rate:

About The Author

Eagle Radio Staff

Related Posts

Adultish – Season Finale

Adultish – Season Finale

April 26, 2018

Adultish – Chad, LaFlare?

Adultish – Chad, LaFlare?

April 11, 2018

Adultish – How Many Babymamas?!

Adultish – How Many Babymamas?!

March 21, 2018

Adultish: The Cypher Pt. 2

Adultish: The Cypher Pt. 2

February 28, 2018

Adultish: LaFlop

Adultish: LaFlop

February 21, 2018

Adultish: The Pilot

Adultish: The Pilot

February 7, 2018

Adultish: The Preview

Adultish: The Preview

January 31, 2018

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews