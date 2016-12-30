2017’s most anticipated movies

It has been a great year for movie entertainment in 2016.

“La La Land” proved that musicals can be cool; Disney expanded into the South Pacific, and four women wielded proton packs.

But 2017 is going to be the year of sequels, superheroes and reboots. There are going to be over 20 sequels to be released throughout the year. As for reboots, Dwayne Johnson seems to have found a role in quite a few of them, such as “Baywatch.”

There is a reason for any and every movie fan to get excited.

Below is a list of the most anticipated movies of 2017.

“Fifty Shades Darker”

Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele are back on the big screen in the second adaptation from author E.L. James’s best-selling erotic series. James Foley steps in to direct the steamy follow-up to Sam Taylor-Johnson’s 2015 film. In September, the trailer officially dethroned “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” as the most viewed trailer in the first 24 hours of being released, with 114 million views.

Starring: Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson

Release date: Feb. 10

“Logan”

For one last time, Hugh Jackman brings out the claws for the third and final Wolverine film. Jackman will then retire from the role he’s held since 2000’s “X-Men.” The Fox follow-up takes place in the future, with Logan suffering from a diminished healing factor.

Starring: Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart and Boyd Holbrook

Release date: March 3

“Kong: Skull Island”

The 1970s-set King Kong flick follows an expedition of scientists and soldiers dispatched after an island is discovered in the South Pacific.

Starring: Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, John Goodman and Samuel L. Jackson

Release date: March 10

“Beauty and the Beast”

Disney’s latest live-action is retelling the 1991 animated classic story of a woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle.

Starring: Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Emma Thompson and Josh Gad

Release date: March 17

“The Fate of the Furious”

The eighth installment of the Universal street-racing franchise will have characters played by Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson squaring off against one another. This is the first film without the late Paul Walker.

Starring: Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham

Release date: April 14

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

The misfit superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are back. James Gunn again directs the retro-minded follow-up, with the addition of Kurt Russell and a Sylvester Stallone cameo.

Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel

Release date: May 5

“Snatched”

Goldie Hawn is making a big return to the big screen since 2002’s “The Banger Sisters” as an uptight mother to comedian Amy Schumer. Unfortunately, their vacation to Ecuador is anything but expected.

Starring: Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn

Release date: May 12

“Baywatch”

The action-comedy inspired by the long-running TV show follows the leader of an elite group of lifeguards who is forced to team up with a hotshot former Olympian to the save the bay. “Baywatch” TV show alum David Hasselhoff is set to make a cameo in the film.

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra and Alexandra Daddario

Release date: May 26

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”

The fifth installment of the hit Disney franchise is back, but this time, Captain Jack Sparrow is attempting to escape the haunts of a ghostly villain. This villain is seeking out a legendary artifact that grants its possessor total control over the seas.

Starring: Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom and Javier Bardem

Release date: May 26

“Wonder Woman”

After making her arrival in 2016 in the “Batman v Superman” movie, Wonder Woman is back. Gal Gadot plays the titular heroine in the origin story of Diana Prince, an Amazon princess who becomes a DC warrior. The film is directed by Patty Jenkins who is the first woman to direct a studio superhero movie.

Starring: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and Robin Wright

Release date: June 2

“Transformers: The Last Knight”

Michael Bay again directs the fifth installment of the Paramount action franchise. This is a sequel to the 2014 films with Mark Wahlberg and Stanley Tucci reprising their respective roles.

Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Stanley Tucci, Josh Duhamel and Tyrese Gibson

Release date: June 23

“Spider-Man: Homecoming”

Tom Holland steps into the suit of Peter Parker for the character’s first solo film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jon Watts directs the Sony movie.

Starring: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Downey Jr., Marisa Tomei and Michael Keaton

Release date: July 7

“Dunkirk”

The WWII drama centers on the British military evacuation of the French city of Dunkirk in 1940. This was one of the biggest battles during the war. Christopher Nolan directed the Warner Bros. film.

Starring: Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance, Cillian Murphy and Harry Styles

Release date: July 21

“Blade Runner 2049”

Harrison Ford returned to reprise his role of Rick Deckard, the former blade runner who has been missing for 30 years, in the sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1982 film. This film takes place several decades after the original.

Starring: Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling, Jared Leto and Robin Wright

Release date: Oct. 6

“Thor: Ragnarok”

Chris Hemsworth is back as the God of Thunder in the third and final installment in the Thor franchise. Taika Waititi directed the Marvel feature, which welcomes newcomers Cate Blanchett, Jeff Goldblum and Tess Thompson. Fellow “Avengers” characters played by Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Cumberbatch are set to star in the film.

Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba and Anthony Hopkins

Release date: Nov. 3

“A Bad Moms Christmas”

Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn are back for a holiday-themed sequel to their hit comedy, “Bad Moms.” The movie will show the moms struggling with their kids and their own visiting mothers during Christmas. STX Entertainment is planning a “Bad Dads” spinoff to release in 2017.

Starring: Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn

Release date: Nov. 3

“Justice League”

Following “Suicide Squad,” Zack Snyder directs the second major ensemble film to come out of the DC Extended Universe. The film follows Batman and Wonder Woman as they quickly assemble a team of metahumans to stand against a newly awakened threat.

Starring: Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller and Jason Momoa

Release date: Nov. 17

“Star Wars: Episode VIII”

After being introduced as the saga’s new central characters in 2015’s “Force Awakens,” Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac return to continue their adventures. Rian Johnson takes over the directing duties of the latest installments, which features original trilogy’s stars Mark Hamill and the late Carrie Fisher.

Starring: Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver and Lupita Nyong’o

Release date: Dec. 15

“Jumaji”

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart lead the continuation of the 1995 film that starred the late Robin Williams. The time around, players are sucked into the world of the game, and must play as its explorer characters to survive and win.

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Nick Jonas, Karen Gillan and Jack Black

Release date: Dec. 22

“Pitch Perfect 3”

The Barden Bellas return in the third installment of Universal’s hit a cappella music franchise. Trish Sie steps in to direct the musical comedy threequel.

Starring: Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp, Hailee Steinfeld and Rebel Wilson

Release date: Dec. 22