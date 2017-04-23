A day on Sanibel Island

For FGCU students looking to get a unique experience from the typical Fort Myers Beach scene, Sanibel Island has cool places to eat, shop and visit.

Once you’ve mastered the patience of getting over the bridge, there’s so much more to see of Sanibel than just the beach.

As you drive down Periwinkle Way, the main road of the island, you can find nostalgia crammed in a never-ending store called Islander Trading Post Antiques.

It holds items from past decades: cameras, creepy old family photographs, license plates from all states and advertisement props.

Among the Flowers, a small cafe, serves everything organic from smoothies, Mylk-Shakes —milk shakes with nut-based milk as substitute — and little meals like avocado toast and almond butter and jam.

When the heat becomes too much, you can duck into Joey’s Custard, known, of course, for its custards, and ice creams too.

It’s inviting for a group of friends with a couch secluded to the right.

Similar to the island antique store, Gene’s Bookstore manages to pack an exorbitant amount of books throughout its three buildings.

Each building carries different genres, which makes for a relatively stress-free shopping experience.

These places are worth checking out — even if you encounter some stand-still traffic while leaving the island.