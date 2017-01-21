Most anticipated shows of 2017

2016 was arguably one of the best years for TV in recent memory.

HBO’s “Westworld” redefined storytelling; Showtime’s “Shameless” had one of its best seasons to date and FX’s Golden Globe-winning “Atlanta” gave viewers something entirely original in a comedy with brilliant political messaging.

2017 will see reboots of longtime fan favorites and will also see beloved shows make returns from a multi-year hiatus.

With so many channels and streaming services, the television industry has never been more competitive, and it is sure to give every type of viewer something to enjoy.

“American Gods”

Set to premiere on Starz with the release date still to be determined, “American Gods” is based on the acclaimed Neil Gaiman novel of the same name.

The show is about ancient gods living in America competing with the new gods such as Technology, Money and the Media.

American Gods should have a very compelling perspective on today’s society and make for a high-paced, action-packed show.

“Twin Peaks”

Showtime announced they would be rebooting the early ‘90s TV show in October 2014, and since then, old and new fans alike have been waiting in high anticipation.

“Twin Peaks” is known for being a psychological thrilling crime drama with a sense of silliness.

Original creators David Lynch and Mark Frost are back in control, and they bring us a stellar cast including Naomi Watts and Michael Cera.

“Twin Peaks” is set to premiere in April.

“Game of Thrones” – Season Seven

The end of the sixth season left fans preparing to see long-developed rivalries finally coming to a clash.

The Starks all are back in the North; Ceresi sits on the throne and Daenerys is finally on her way to King’s Landing.

“Game of Thrones” gets better every single episode and every season is better than its last.

Season seven should be no different. The HBO juggernaut is set to premiere June 25.

“Stranger Things” –Season Two

Netflix dropped one of the most beloved TV shows in 2016, and with only a year-long wait until season two, fans are excited.

“Stranger Things” is the show longtime “E.T.” fans have been waiting for. In July, fans will see if the show addresses unanswered questions left behind in the first season.

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” – Season Nine

Coming off a five-year break, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” is back with its ninth season.

Larry David and the rest of the cast are reprising their roles. A lot has happened in five years, and that allows the show to address plenty of topics and be diverse in their subject matter.

HBO has yet to announce when the new season is premiering, but fans are just happy that “Curb” is back.

“Legion”

With the popularity of the Marvel Universe at an all-time high, expectations for FX’s “Legion” are just as elevated. “Legion” will follow Professor Xavier’s son David, who is one of the most powerful mutants ever.

Superhero fans were pleased when Emmy-winning Fargo creator, Noah Hawley, was named the writer and executive producer of the show.

“Legion” should allow viewers to see different perspectives of the Marvel Universe that have never been seen before. The show will be released Feb. 8.