St. Paddy’s parties

It’s St. Patrick’s Day on Friday, March 17 and whether you’d prefer a pub crawl or a parade, there is plenty of fun to be had in the Southwest Florida area.

St. Patrick’s Day Block Party in Downtown Fort Myers

If you’re looking for green beer, crazy costumes, live music and pub crawls then you must attend the St. Patrick’s Day Block Party in Downtown Fort Myers. From 6-11 p.m. on Friday, March 17. Downtown Fort Myers River District will close the streets of Hendry and First, making room for music, food, drinks and live entertainment.

From 6-8 p.m., you can also play darts and corn hole for prizes while listening to music from the Cypress Lake High School Jazz Band, Model Citisin, Ben Allen Band, Strange Arrangement, Vinyl Countdown and other Irish music to get you into the St. Paddy’s spirit.

The event is free to attend and open to all ages and, if you’re of legal age, there’s plenty of bars downtown to hang out in afterwards including Dash Nightclub, Indigo Room and Bootlegger’s Alley, which will have drink specials and DJs playing all night long.

St. Patrick’s Day at GameTime

Gulf Coast Town Center is a great destination if you’re hoping to have some St. Paddy’s fun while not straying too far from campus.

On the 17, GameTime in GCTC is having a St. Patrick’s Day event where they’ll be giving away free shamrocks, mugs and bead necklaces, for everyone to get their Irish on.

If your group of friends has some 21-year-olds, and some under the drinking age, this event is perfect for you, as there are great Irish-themed drink specials in the bar area, as well as fun for all in the mega arcade, where you can challenge your friends with endless gaming options.

St Patrick’s Day Parade Fort Myers Beach

As all who live in Southwest Florida know: When in doubt, go to Fort Myers Beach. And on St. Patrick’s Day, it won’t disappoint, with it’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade starting March 17 at 10 a.m.

The parade will travel from Santini Marina Plaza North on Estero Boulevard to the Church of the Ascension on Estero Boulevard.

The road will be closed for about an hour, starting at 9:45 a.m. If you’re a beach lover hoping to celebrate the holiday in your favorite environment, then put on your green bikini and get down to Fort Myers beach.

Just make sure you go early, or you’ll spend your St. Pat’s in the car stuck behind a parade.

Southwest Florida Irish Pubs

In Fort Myers, there’s Clancey’s Restaurant on McGregor which will be having a two-day “extravaganza” celebrating St. Paddy’s on Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18.

With classic Irish dishes like corned beef and cabbage and Irish music by “Fiddler and I” the bar atmosphere is sure to feel straight out of Ireland, even in Southwest Florida.

Fitzgerald’s on Bonita Beach Road will be having a two-day party as well, from 6 p.m. to close on Thursday, March 16 and all day on Friday, March 17 from 11:30 a.m. to close. This authentic Irish pub will have continuous drinks and live music and even a raffle where attendees can win a trip to Ireland.

St. Patrick’s Mug Day & Night at Rusty’s Island Park

Some people like to keep it consistent, and that’s okay because good ole’ Rusty’s is participating in the St. Patrick’s Day fun as well, putting an Irish twist on their weekly Mug Night special.

If you’re 21 or over and you bring a Rusty’s Mug to the bar, you’ll get their usual specials of $1 domestic draft beer, $2 well drinks, $3 import draft beer and $4 call drinks, but to add to the Irish fun, they’ll also be doing Guinness and Irish Car Bomb specials all night long.

No matter what you decide to do on St. Patrick’s Day, have fun, be responsible and don’t get lost chasing after any leprechauns.