Advertisement

Select Page

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ is franchise’s next film

By | Jan 27, 2017 | , | 0 |

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ is franchise’s next film
(Photo courtesy of Credit Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

It should be no surprise that another “Star Wars” movie is in the works, but what’s not so clear is the name.

On Monday, Jan. 23, Disney and Lucasfilm finally announced the next chapter in the space-opera saga will be named “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

The film, written and directed by Rian Johnson, picks up immediately after the events of 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” which concluded with Rey (played by Daisy Ridley) finding Luke Skywalker (played by Mark Hamill), who had been living in seclusion.

The film also stars Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac and Lupita Nyong’o. Franchise newcomers Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern and Kelly Marie Tran will join the cast.

Included in the cast is also the late Carrie Fisher as Leia Organa, who had died Dec. 27.

Fisher has already completed her work for the film, but had also been scheduled to appear in “Episode IX.” Lucasfilm released a statement Jan. 13 stating it “has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher’s performance as Princess or General Leia Organa.” However, for “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” Fisher was digitally recreated.

In a recent interview with USA Today, Johnson said the film will explore the motivations of the hero trio — Rey, Finn and Poe — and Rey’s connection with Luke.

“Stars Wars: The Last Jedi” is set to hit theaters Dec. 15.

Rate:

About The Author

Emily Ford

Emily Ford is a senior at Florida Gulf Coast University majoring in communication with a concentration in public relations and minoring in journalism. Emily has been apart of the Eagle News team since freshman year, helping out with design and photography and since sophomore year, Emily has been the production manager. When not in the newsroom, Emily can be found at a concert that primarily focuses on the teen angsty bands we all enjoyed in middle school (i.e. All Time Low), binge watching a television series on Netflix from the comfort of her couch, or at Disney World spending all her money and meeting all the different characters. Emily also has an unhealthy addiction to Starbucks so if needed, check at a nearby location first.

Related Posts

‘Telemetry’ fuses art and engineering

‘Telemetry’ fuses art and engineering

January 26, 2017

Life In Color celebrates a decade of paint

Life In Color celebrates a decade of paint

January 26, 2017

Up-and-coming DJ Illenium to perform at LIC Miami

Up-and-coming DJ Illenium to perform at LIC Miami

January 25, 2017

FGCU’s 24-Hour Festival moves to downtown

FGCU’s 24-Hour Festival moves to downtown

January 25, 2017

‘La La Land’ ties all-time record with 14 Oscar nomination

‘La La Land’ ties all-time record with 14 Oscar nomination

January 24, 2017

Sidney and Berne Davis Art Center events to watch for in March

Sidney and Berne Davis Art Center events to watch for in March

January 22, 2017

Most anticipated shows of 2017

Most anticipated shows of 2017

January 21, 2017

Books-to-movies in 2017

Books-to-movies in 2017

January 21, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews

Recent from Instagram