‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ is franchise’s next film

It should be no surprise that another “Star Wars” movie is in the works, but what’s not so clear is the name.

On Monday, Jan. 23, Disney and Lucasfilm finally announced the next chapter in the space-opera saga will be named “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

The film, written and directed by Rian Johnson, picks up immediately after the events of 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” which concluded with Rey (played by Daisy Ridley) finding Luke Skywalker (played by Mark Hamill), who had been living in seclusion.

The film also stars Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac and Lupita Nyong’o. Franchise newcomers Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern and Kelly Marie Tran will join the cast.

Included in the cast is also the late Carrie Fisher as Leia Organa, who had died Dec. 27.

Fisher has already completed her work for the film, but had also been scheduled to appear in “Episode IX.” Lucasfilm released a statement Jan. 13 stating it “has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher’s performance as Princess or General Leia Organa.” However, for “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” Fisher was digitally recreated.

In a recent interview with USA Today, Johnson said the film will explore the motivations of the hero trio — Rey, Finn and Poe — and Rey’s connection with Luke.

“Stars Wars: The Last Jedi” is set to hit theaters Dec. 15.