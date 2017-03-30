Zevia is a healthy alternative to traditional soda

Health fanatics typically turn soda down due to the perceived nutritional consequences for drinking the notorious carbonated sugar water.

However, perhaps this trope is no more.

Naturally flavored soda may be on the rise in America. Zero calorie, naturally flavored sodas like the Los-Angeles based Zevia taste just like regular sodas without all the extreme health detriments.

The everyday 12 ounce Coca-Cola soda can contain 140 calories and have 39 grams of sugar and the same amount of carbohydrates.

Zevia has zero calories and none of the sugar.

Where the difference lies between Zevia and the everyday diet soda is that Zevia is naturally sweetened. Almost all diet sodas at the store are sweetened artificially with sucralose, also commonly known as Splenda.

Sucralose is a controversial topic in nutrition, with some medical authorities saying it’s totally harmless, and other tests showing that there are side effects like elevated blood sugar levels.

Naturally flavored soda is usually flavored with Stevia leaf extract.

Stevia is a naturally occurring substance that comes from a plant. Studies have shown that Stevia may even be able to lower blood pressure.

A six-pack of Zevia typically costs $4.99. That may not be as attractive as you can get a 12-pack of Coca Cola for just 50 cents more.

Somehow, these naturally flavored sodas have found a way not to sacrifice taste. These sodas taste exactly like the sugar rich name brands. The flavors even vary from Cola, Root Beer and Ginger Ale just to name a few.