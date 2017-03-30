Advertisement

Select Page

Zevia is a healthy alternative to traditional soda

By | Mar 30, 2017 | , | 0 |

Health fanatics typically turn soda down due to the perceived nutritional consequences for drinking the notorious carbonated sugar water.

However, perhaps this trope is no more.

Naturally flavored soda may be on the rise in America. Zero calorie, naturally flavored sodas like the Los-Angeles based Zevia taste just like regular sodas without all the extreme health detriments.

Zevia

(Photo courtesy of WikiMedia Commons)

The everyday 12 ounce Coca-Cola soda can contain 140 calories and have 39 grams of sugar and the same amount of carbohydrates.

Zevia has zero calories and none of the sugar.

Where the difference lies between Zevia and the everyday diet soda is that Zevia is naturally sweetened. Almost all diet sodas at the store are sweetened artificially with sucralose, also commonly known as Splenda.

Sucralose is a controversial topic in nutrition, with some medical authorities saying it’s totally harmless, and other tests showing that there are side effects like elevated blood sugar levels.

Naturally flavored soda is usually flavored with Stevia leaf extract.

Stevia is a naturally occurring  substance that comes from a plant. Studies have shown that Stevia may even be able to lower blood pressure.

A six-pack of Zevia typically costs $4.99. That may not be as attractive as you can get a 12-pack of Coca Cola for just 50 cents more.

Somehow, these naturally flavored sodas have found a way not to sacrifice taste. These sodas taste exactly like the sugar rich name brands. The flavors even vary from Cola, Root Beer and Ginger Ale just to name a few.

Rate:

About The Author

Jesse Martin

Related Posts

FGCU students showcase their work at 19th Annual Juried Art Exhibit

FGCU students showcase their work at 19th Annual Juried Art Exhibit

March 29, 2017

Eat seafood on the water at Coconut Jack’s

Eat seafood on the water at Coconut Jack’s

March 27, 2017

FGCU student wins Shrimp Queen award

FGCU student wins Shrimp Queen award

March 26, 2017

Keto diet craze is difficult but worth it

Keto diet craze is difficult but worth it

March 25, 2017

Collier County Fair comes to Naples

Collier County Fair comes to Naples

March 24, 2017

Tim Miller to have artist residency at FGCU

Tim Miller to have artist residency at FGCU

March 23, 2017

‘Beauty and the Beast’ exceeds expectations

‘Beauty and the Beast’ exceeds expectations

March 22, 2017

Drake’s ‘More Life’ combines old and new sounds

Drake’s ‘More Life’ combines old and new sounds

March 22, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews