Eagles stay undefeated in ASUN play, beating Liberty 65-64

The FGCU womenâ€™s basketball team won a close matchup against Liberty University on Feb. 9 with a score of 65-64.

This win moves the Eagles to a 10-0 record in ASUN play, and an overall record of 19-4.

Lisa Zderadicka led the team with 15 points, eight steals, four rebounds and four assists in 37 minutes of play. She also scored her 1000th career NCAA points.

Destiny Washington was also a top contributor with 16 points and seven rebounds.

The team shot 36 percent from the field and 27 percent from the 3-point line. Liberty shot 49 percent from the field and 36 percent from the 3-point line.

Zderaddickaâ€™s eight steals helped the team convert 29 points off of turnovers. They also led in second-chance points and fast-break points.

Liberty outscored the Eagles in points in the paint 36-28, but they missed the go-ahead basket that would have given them the win.

Up next, for the Eagles, they will take on NJIT on Tuesday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m.

