One person has been killed in a shooting in San Carlos Park on Saturday, Nov. 26. Two others were injured.

According to a report made by The News-Press, Marcos Hood, 28, died in the hospital. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating his death as a homicide.

LCSO deputies responded to a call at 2:45 a.m. Saturday morning. Shots were fired in the area between Alico Road and Ben Hill Griffin Parkway, according to The News-Press.

Check back with Eagle News for more on this developing story.

