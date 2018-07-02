Ball State transfer signs with women’s basketball

Destiny Washington-Mabon has signed with FGCU women’s basketball graduate program. The 5’10 forward is a transfer from Ball State University and will be with FGCU throughout her last eligible season in 2018-19.

Before signing with Ball State, Washington-Mabon played her freshman season at Loyola Chicago under the direction of WNBA Hall of Famer Sheryl Swoopes.

“We are really excited to add Destiny to our team,” said FGCU head coach Karl Smesko said. “She is an efficient scorer, an excellent defender and a very aggressive rebounder. Destiny’s experience and toughness should prove very valuable this season.”

As a redshirt junior at Ball State, Washington-Mabon averaged 12 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. She reached double-digits in all but eight games throughout the 2017-18 season, and tied a career-high 25 points in just under 26 minutes in a December game against Austin Peay.

The Indianapolis native shot 52%, going 133-for-256 overall and led her team to a WNIT appearance. In a second round loss in the tournament she had 12 points and five rebounds, following a win against Middle Tennessee where she scored 15 points and 12 rebounds.

In her previous season as a redshirt sophomore in 2016-17, Washington-Mabon was named the Mid-American Conference (MAC) sixth-player of the year and the MAC West Division Player of the Week during the week of February 7th. She tied her career-high 25 point record in a February game against Akron, finishing the season as Ball State’s third-best scorer, with 10.2 points per game and 6.2 rebounds per contest.

“I chose FGCU because I knew I would succeed on and off the court here,” Washington-Mabon said of her decision. “I felt at home on my visit and knew it was the right place for me.”