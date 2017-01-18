Advertisement

Select Page

FGCU men’s soccer to face MLS side Chicago Fire in a friendly

By | Jan 18, 2017 | , | 0 |

FGCU men’s soccer to face MLS side Chicago Fire in a friendly
(EN Photo / Brad Young)

Welcoming an MLS side to the FGCU Soccer Complex for the second consecutive season, the FGCU men’s soccer team will take on the Chicago Fire in a friendly on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m.

Announcing that the FGCU Soccer Complex would host the Fire’s preseason camp from Jan. 29 to Feb. 10 in December, the Eagles will take on their second MLS team in the past two seasons, after playing to a 1-0 loss against David Villa, Frank Lampard and Andrea Pirlo’s New York City FC side.

Kicking off their 20th season as an MLS club in Fort Myers, the Fire welcome three-time MLS Cup Champions to their roster. Former New York Red Bulls captain and Winter-Park native Dax McCarty and Juninho.

A four-time U.S. Open Cup and MLS cup winner, the Fire will face an Eagles side that is fresh off of their best season in program history. Leading the nation in goal scoring averaging 2.95 goals per game, FGCU rode a 10 game win-streak to the program’s highest ever national ranking (No. 11) en route to reaching the second round of the NCAA College Cup for the first time in program history.

Tickets will be on sale and can be purchased at the FGCU Ticket Office. Admission for the event is $10 for adults and $7 for youth and military. For more information, you can call the FGCU Ticket Office at 239-590-7145 or visit FGCUTickets.com.

Rate:

About The Author

Miguel Rodriguez

Miguel Rodriguez is a sophomore communications major at FGCU. Miguel is from Lyndhurst, New Jersey, and has lived in the Cape for seven years. Rodriguez would one day like to be an anchor for Sportscenter on ESPN. Miguel supports Real Madrid, Arsenal, the Lakers, the Yankees, the Jets, and Orlando City Soccer Club. When not watching his favorite teams in action or covering sporting events, Miguel likes to play FIFA and spend time with friends, and family.

Related Posts

Preview: FGCU men’s basketball vs. USC Upstate

Preview: FGCU men’s basketball vs. USC Upstate

January 18, 2017

FGCU men’s basketball adds UM transfer Michael Gilmore

FGCU men’s basketball adds UM transfer Michael Gilmore

January 18, 2017

Women’s tennis finishes strong at FGCU Spring Invite

Women’s tennis finishes strong at FGCU Spring Invite

January 18, 2017

FGCU men’s tennis suffers tough losses at FGCU Spring Invite

FGCU men’s tennis suffers tough losses at FGCU Spring Invite

January 18, 2017

FGCU women’s basketball rides strong second half for eighth-straight win

FGCU women’s basketball rides strong second half for eighth-straight win

January 17, 2017

Eagles sweep Michigan State, stay unbeaten through 19 games

Eagles sweep Michigan State, stay unbeaten through 19 games

January 17, 2017

FGCU men’s basketball moves to 3-0 in ASUN play over the weekend

FGCU men’s basketball moves to 3-0 in ASUN play over the weekend

January 17, 2017

FGCU women’s basketball continues win streak with victory over Lipscomb

FGCU women’s basketball continues win streak with victory over Lipscomb

January 15, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews

Recent from Instagram