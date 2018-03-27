FGCU Softball Goes 2-0 in Conference, Stomps Stetson 2-0, 9-5

The FGCU softball team (27-6, 2-0 A-SUN) opened up A-SUN Conference play with as they won 2-0 and 9-5 over Stetson (20-12, 0-2 A-SUN). With the wins, head coach Dave Deiros, the founding father of FGCU softball, earned his 599th and 600th wins in his 16th season as the Eagles head coach.

“Just a great day for Riley for her to come in and pitch almost 12 innings of shutout ball, she did a fantastic job,” said Deiros. “Racquel had an unbelievable day at the plate just swinging and I’m really proud of the kids and the way they were able to deal from coming back in that deficit in game two. Being down 5-0 looks like an unbelievable hole to get out of but our kids scrapped and they made some immediate impacts. Once we got the lead it was time to go ahead and lock the door so we’ll be ready to come out tomorrow and see if we can take all three.”

In game one, Randolph was set to pitch against Tori Perkins.

After back-to-back walks to Fournet and junior Brooke Clemens, senior Ashley Swiderski reached first on a fielding error while Fournet scored the first run of the game.

The Eagles would then add another run to the lead. After a lead-off triple from Fournet, Clemens would bring in Fournet on a sacrifice fly for the second run and the decider.

Randolph would earn her 11th win after throwing a complete-game shutout while giving up four hits and striking out eight batters.

“I was using certain sequences to get ahead of batters and that allowed me to throw what I wanted as well as using all of the tools in my toolbox today. I threw a lot of rise balls, backdoor changeups keeping batters off their toes,” said Randolph.

Fournet was the only Eagle with more than one hit as she went 2-2 with two triples.

Clemens, sophomore Kate Kelly, senior Brittany McGuire and freshman Haley Morrell also had one hit each.

In game two, sophomore Morgan White was set to pitch against Stetson’s freshman Jamie Tino.

In the first inning, the Hatters struck first as they scored five runs in the inning but the Eagles would attempt a comeback. After singles from senior Kelsey Huff and Fournet, Clemens would hit a double to left driving in Huff for the first run. Swiderski would follow with a single to center, bringing in Fournet for the second Eagles run.

The Eagles would soon gain the lead. Beginning with a lead-off double from Morrell, Huff would bring in Morrell with an RBI single to right. Fournet would clock a two-run homer to center to tie the game at 5-5. After Swiderski and McGuire loaded the bases off of back-to-back Hatter fielding errors, Lulu Newmark would then clear the bases with a triple to right.

“I was like ‘Ok, I’m back in this position again, bases are loaded and I need to do something and get at least one run in’. I remembered that she [Tino] was throwing me outside from the time before, so I stayed in and drove it,” said Newmark. Newmark would go 1-3 in the game.

The Eagles would add one more run in the fourth inning as Clemens scored on a passed ball.

Freshman Marissa Mesiemore would earn the win after throwing 2.1 innings.

Randolph came in relief throwing 4.1 scoreless innings while striking out five batters.

Huff, Fournet, Clemens and Swiderski were the four Eagles with a multi-hit game.