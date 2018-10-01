FGCU womenâ€™s soccer suffers first loss of the season to Lipscomb

By Jordyn Matez

Sports Editor

In a one-goal game, where the only point scored was less than two minutes into the game, Lipscomb University handed the FGCU womenâ€™s soccer team its first loss of the season with a final score of 0-1. This pushes the Eagles to second place in the ASUN Conference.

FGCU lacked defensive effort from the get-go, allowing Lipscomb to find the net just one minute and 18 seconds in. While the Eagles pushed offensive attacks in order to make up for the early mistake, they still werenâ€™t able to score within the first 15 minutes of play.

At the half, Lipscomb had seven shots on the board, as opposed to FGCUâ€™s five. Of Lipscombâ€™s seven shots, five were on goal, while FGCU never managed to find the net throughout the slow first half.

FGCUâ€™s first shot on goal wasnâ€™t until the 54th minute of play. Defender Camille Knudstrup sent a line drive to the net that Lipscomb goalkeeper Kate Mason managed to save.

The only other shot of the game for the Eagles â€“ with the exception of one blocked penalty kick in the 88th minute â€“ was in the 76th minute by forward Alyassa Abbondandolo, who also was unable to find the inside of the net.

Overall, the Lipscomb Bisons tallied 17 shots, with eight of those being shots on goal. The Eagles finished with 12 shots and only three on goal to give them their lowest game of the season statistically.

â€œObviously it was a disappointing result, but the better team today won,” womenâ€™s soccer head coach Jim Blankenship said. Â “The same thing happened last year, and we bounced back to win the tournament; that will be the goal again.”

Next, FGCU will travel to Newark, New Jersey to continue the ASUN competition against New Jersey Institute of Technology on Thursday, Oct. 4 at 3 p.m.