Preview: Men’s golf at Cape Fear National Intercollegiate

Following its third place finish at the Fort Lauderdale Intercollegiate, the FGCU men’s golf team will travel to Leland, North Carolina to compete in the Cape Fear National Intercollegiate from March 19 to 20 at the Cape Fear National Golf Course.

Competing in Appalachian State’s Cape Fear Intercollegiate last season, the Eagles finished tied for sixth out of the 13 teams competing.

Following the Cape Fear National Intercollegiate, FGCU will head to Lake Worth to compete at the FAU Slomin Autism Championship from March 24 to 26.