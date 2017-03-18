Advertisement

Preview: Men’s golf at Cape Fear National Intercollegiate

Mar 18, 2017

Following its third place finish at the Fort Lauderdale Intercollegiate, the FGCU men’s golf team will travel to Leland, North Carolina to compete in the Cape Fear National Intercollegiate from March 19 to 20 at the Cape Fear National Golf Course.

Competing in Appalachian State’s Cape Fear Intercollegiate last season, the Eagles finished tied for sixth out of the 13 teams competing.

Following the Cape Fear National Intercollegiate, FGCU will head to Lake Worth to compete at the FAU Slomin Autism Championship from March 24 to 26.

About The Author

Miguel Rodriguez

Miguel Rodriguez is a sophomore communications major at FGCU. Miguel is from Lyndhurst, New Jersey, and has lived in the Cape for seven years. Rodriguez would one day like to be an anchor for Sportscenter on ESPN. Miguel supports Real Madrid, Arsenal, the Lakers, the Yankees, the Jets, and Orlando City Soccer Club. When not watching his favorite teams in action or covering sporting events, Miguel likes to play FIFA and spend time with friends, and family.

