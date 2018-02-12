Advertisement

Men’s Tennis falls to FAU

Feb 12, 2018

In a real tough battle with FAU, the Eagles battled multiple injuries and were forced to retire in one of their matches as FGCU fell 5-2 to the Owls.

The Eagles were trying to earn the crucial doubles point but lost five of the six singles matches to fall to 1-5 on the season. The lone bright spot in singles was from  Felipe Ramirez who won his match in three tight sets.

“Today was another really hard-fought match,” said head coach CJ Weber. “We did a great job jumping on them in doubles, especially when they just beat Georgia two days ago. FAU responded well and did what they needed to do in singles. We continue to get tested early in the season but I’m still very confident in this team.”

The afternoon started out wonderful with Felipe Escobar/Austin Bate and Mateo Ruiz/Javier Fernandez both winning their doubles matches 6-4. Oliver Landert/Ramirez was up 5-4, but did not finish after the Eagles had secured the point.

Ezequiel Cerrini, Fernandez and Ruiz all dropped their single matches in straight sets as FGCU fell behind 3-1. The Owls would actually clinch the win following Landert’s match that was tied a set apiece, but Landert wasn’t able to continue on and was forced to retire.

Ramirez earned his win against Jason Legall 6-1,1-6, 6-4, but Escobar dropped two tiebreaks in his two sets to finish off the day.

