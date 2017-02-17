Advertisement

Preview: FGCU men’s tennis vs. Tennessee Tech

Feb 17, 2017

The FGCU men’s tennis team will take on Tennessee Tech in what will be the sixth competitive duals match for this season on Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. at the FGCU Tennis Complex.

The Eagles come into this matchup sporting a 2-2 record, after wins over Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman while losing to FSU and FAU.

The last matchup between FGCU and Tennessee Tech happened last season when the Eagle earned a 5-2 victory at home.

Before this, the Eagles look to face Charlotte one day before taking on Tennessee Tech.

All this is in preparation to take on the UM on Feb. 25, at 3 p.m. in Coral Gables, Florida.

