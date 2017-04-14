Advertisement

Select Page

Preview: Men’s tennis vs. Memphis

By | Apr 14, 2017 | , | 0 |

The FGCU menâ€™s tennis team will host the Memphis Tigers Saturday, April 15 with play beginning at 6 p.m.

This will be the last regular-season match before the ASUN Menâ€™s Tennis Championship.

The Eagles come into this match in a bit of a slump after losing against conference teams NJIT and Kennesaw State.

These two teams havenâ€™t met in the past seven seasons, so both teams will bring new competition to the court.

Next, the Eagles will host and compete in the ASUN Menâ€™s Tennis Championship at the FGCU Tennis Complex beginning Friday, April 21.

Rate:

About The Author

Jessy Sammarco

Related Posts

Preview: Women’s tennis vs. UNF

Preview: Women’s tennis vs. UNF

April 14, 2017

Spencer Levineâ€™s eighth inning two-run homer propels FGCU baseball past USC Upstate

Spencer Levineâ€™s eighth inning two-run homer propels FGCU baseball past USC Upstate

April 14, 2017

FGCU baseball comes from behind to defeat Miami

FGCU baseball comes from behind to defeat Miami

April 13, 2017

Preview: Softball vs. FAU series

Preview: Softball vs. FAU series

April 12, 2017

Preview: Beach volleyball vs. Stetson

Preview: Beach volleyball vs. Stetson

April 12, 2017

Preview: Baseball vs. USC Upstate series

Preview: Baseball vs. USC Upstate series

April 12, 2017

Brandon Goodwin to give NBA Draft Evaluation process a shot

Brandon Goodwin to give NBA Draft Evaluation process a shot

April 12, 2017

Preview: Baseball at Miami

Preview: Baseball at Miami

April 12, 2017

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews