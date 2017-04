Preview: Men’s tennis vs. Memphis

The FGCU men’s tennis team will host the Memphis Tigers Saturday, April 15 with play beginning at 6 p.m.

This will be the last regular-season match before the ASUN Men’s Tennis Championship.

The Eagles come into this match in a bit of a slump after losing against conference teams NJIT and Kennesaw State.

These two teams haven’t met in the past seven seasons, so both teams will bring new competition to the court.

Next, the Eagles will host and compete in the ASUN Men’s Tennis Championship at the FGCU Tennis Complex beginning Friday, April 21.