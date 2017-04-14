Preview: Men’s tennis vs. Memphis

The FGCU menâ€™s tennis team will host the Memphis Tigers Saturday, April 15 with play beginning at 6 p.m.

This will be the last regular-season match before the ASUN Menâ€™s Tennis Championship.

The Eagles come into this match in a bit of a slump after losing against conference teams NJIT and Kennesaw State.

These two teams havenâ€™t met in the past seven seasons, so both teams will bring new competition to the court.

Next, the Eagles will host and compete in the ASUN Menâ€™s Tennis Championship at the FGCU Tennis Complex beginning Friday, April 21.