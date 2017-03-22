Preview: Men’s tennis vs. Stetson

The FGCU menâ€™s tennis team is set to take on Stetson in what will be the first conference play game.

The match will take place on Thursday, March 23 at 6 p.m. at the FGCU Tennis Complex.

The Eagles come into this matchup with a losing record but have strong wins over Florida A&M, Charlotte, Xavier and Bethune-Cookman.

The last matchup between FGCU and Stetson was last season with the Eagles taking a 4-3 victory at home.

Next, the Eagles will look to continue ASUN play at home against UNF Saturday, March 25 at 6 p.m. at the FGCU Tennis Complex.