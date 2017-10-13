Preview: Men’s soccer at Stetson

The FGCU men’s soccer team will face off against Stetson on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. The game will be an away game for the Eagles and is their fourth ASUN match this season.

The Eagles have enjoyed a winning streak against the Hatters winning the past three games they’ve played against each other.

If FGCU wins the two preceding games against Lipscomb and FIU, they will enter the Stetson game with a six-game winning streak.

Stetson will be coming off a loss by way of a 4-0 defeat against UCF. FGCU beat UCF just two weeks ago 1-0.

FGCU and Stetson will both be looking to preserve their unbeaten records in ASUN play. This game will start a three-game road trip continuing up to USC Upstate, then back to Tampa against USF.