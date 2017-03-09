FGCU women’s tennis defeats Xavier

Following a two week break from competition, the FGCU women’s tennis team defeated Xavier 6-1 to move to 4-0 at the FGCU Tennis Complex this season.

Gaining momentum heading into singles play winning all three doubles matches, the Eagles took five of six singles matches to secure their victory over the Musketeers.

“The girls competed well today,” FGCU head coach Courtney Vernon said to FGCU Athletics in a press release. “They are learning to trust themselves and our plan as a team. We look forward to getting back out there Friday and competing against Troy.”

Following a three game losing skid after going on a 12 match win streak, Julia Ascua and Julianna Curtis defeated Christina Di Lorenzo and Lauren Ghidotti 6-3.

Shortly after Ascua and Curtis’ victory, Breana Stampfli and Maja Ornberg claimed more doubles points for the Eagles defeating Sophia Abelson and Sydney Liggins, 6-4.

Competing together for the first time in the spring season, Sara Kelly and Bridget Forster fought off a strong battle by Zoe Manion and Rachael Reichenbach to defeat them 7-6.

After Laura Falceto Font and Ascua brought the Eagles within a point of claiming the match following their singles victories over Reichenbach and Ghidotti respectively, Ornberg claimed the victory for the Eagles with a victory over Liggins.

Following Curtis’ loss to Abelson, Kelly and Stampfli defeated Vanina Iordanova and Di Lorenzo to close out the Eagles fifth victory of the season.