Landert earns ASUN Player of the Week

Following a pair of wins in singles and one in doubles, Oliver Landert was recently named ASUN Player of the Week.

He helped the Eagles defeat William and Mary for their lone win last week, but helped FGCU nearly defeat UAB.

In the win, Landert eased to a 6-3 win in No. 1 doubles to help his team earn the doubles point and then easily won his singles match 6-3, 6-0 to put the Eagles up 3-0 as they went on to win 4-3, their fourth win of the season.

On Monday, Landert lost his doubles match despite his team earning the doubles point and contributed in singles with a three-set win after dropping the first set 2-6, 6-4, 10-8 for one of the team’s three points.

So far this season, the senior has nine wins including a 5-3 record in dual play plus six more in doubles. The next time he and FGCU will be in action is Friday and Saturday, when the Eagles host Grand Canyon and Illinois State respectively.