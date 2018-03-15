Advertisement

Select Page

Landert earns ASUN Player of the Week

By | Mar 15, 2018 | , | 0 |

Following a pair of wins in singles and one in doubles, Oliver Landert was recently named ASUN Player of the Week.

He helped the Eagles defeat William and Mary for their lone win last week, but helped FGCU nearly defeat UAB.

In the win, Landert eased to a 6-3 win in No. 1 doubles to help his team earn the doubles point and then easily won his singles match 6-3, 6-0 to put the Eagles up 3-0 as they went on to win 4-3, their fourth win of the season.

On Monday, Landert lost his doubles match despite his team earning the doubles point and contributed in singles with a three-set win after dropping the first set 2-6, 6-4, 10-8 for one of the team’s three points.

So far this season, the senior has nine wins including a 5-3 record in dual play plus six more in doubles. The next time he and FGCU will be in action is Friday and Saturday, when the Eagles host Grand Canyon and Illinois State respectively.

Rate:

About The Author

Matt Rothman

Related Posts

Burnam and Whitestone earn program’s first-ever ASUN Weekly Awards

Burnam and Whitestone earn program’s first-ever ASUN Weekly Awards

March 15, 2018

Women’s Golf Places Third in WKU Shootout

Women’s Golf Places Third in WKU Shootout

March 15, 2018

FGCU’s seven-game win streak comes to an end with loss at USF

FGCU’s seven-game win streak comes to an end with loss at USF

March 15, 2018

Beach Volleyball falls to Eckerd College

Beach Volleyball falls to Eckerd College

March 15, 2018

Goodwin and Johnson both receive NABC Awards

Goodwin and Johnson both receive NABC Awards

March 15, 2018

Women’s Tennis Fall 6-1 to Notre Dame

Women’s Tennis Fall 6-1 to Notre Dame

March 15, 2018

Men’s Tennis Suffers First Loss at Home, Falls 4-3 to UAB

Men’s Tennis Suffers First Loss at Home, Falls 4-3 to UAB

March 15, 2018

FGCU D2 Hockey Wins Third National Championship

FGCU D2 Hockey Wins Third National Championship

March 14, 2018

Leave a Reply

Latest Print Edition

Advertisement

Eagle News Ad
Eagle News Ad

Recent from Instagram

Recent Tweets

Follow @fgcueaglenews
Advertisement